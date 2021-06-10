Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 116,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

