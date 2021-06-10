Norinchukin Bank The Has $20.52 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after acquiring an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last three months.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $141.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

