Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 14,701 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.23. 8,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

