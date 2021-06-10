Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 2,703 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.