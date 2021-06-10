Norinchukin Bank The Sells 635 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

BA traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $250.27. 429,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.56. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

