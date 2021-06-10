Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 million, a PE ratio of -438.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

