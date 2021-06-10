Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David W. Karp Purchases 550 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David W. Karp purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $24,574.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,710.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NRIM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

