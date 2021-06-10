NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

