Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.55

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 6991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

