NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NOW will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in NOW by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

