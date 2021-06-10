NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $102.36 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

