Nyerium Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $76,747.66 and $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

