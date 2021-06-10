Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 10,621 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Saia accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Saia worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.