Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 106,672 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,672 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 66.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 884,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Colfax by 469.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $447,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 9,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,584. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

