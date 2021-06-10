Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.13. 155,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.45 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

