Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,748,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

CRM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

