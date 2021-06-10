Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,513.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,336.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,505.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.