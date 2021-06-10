Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 694 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,534. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

