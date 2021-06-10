Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 25,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,882,385.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

