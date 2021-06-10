Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 119,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 136,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OBE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$231.66 million and a PE ratio of -260.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

