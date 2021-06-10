OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

OCFC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 147,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

