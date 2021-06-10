Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 142,497,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,952,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.