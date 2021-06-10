Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post sales of $295.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Okta posted sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Shares of OKTA traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.12. 1,718,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,753. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.37. Okta has a 52 week low of $175.84 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

