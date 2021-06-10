Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 63,345 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.