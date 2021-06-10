Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

