Ontrak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,457% compared to the average daily volume of 361 call options.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $328,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,968. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

