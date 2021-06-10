Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

