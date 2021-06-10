Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 1.9%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 218,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 218,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$222.88 million and a P/E ratio of 149.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.