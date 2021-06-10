Option Care Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,560% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

