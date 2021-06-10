ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.