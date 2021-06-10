Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.77

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7182111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
ORPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $733.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14.
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
