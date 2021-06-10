Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.77

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7182111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

ORPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $733.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

