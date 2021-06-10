Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $820.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

