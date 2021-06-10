Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 238,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$38.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

