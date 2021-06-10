Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OXM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.