Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $98.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.