Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

OXINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

