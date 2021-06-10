Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,085 ($27.24) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,090.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

