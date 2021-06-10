Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $352.39 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

