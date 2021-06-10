Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 38,370 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,953.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

