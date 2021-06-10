Parachute Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $346,903.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001743 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,846,970 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.