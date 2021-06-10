Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $18.91 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $14.67 or 0.00040307 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.04 or 0.01296562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,484.56 or 1.00212191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

