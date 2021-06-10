Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,547.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,446.02. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $855.95 and a 52-week high of $1,547.90.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.