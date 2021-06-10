Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 3.96. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

