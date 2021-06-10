Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 105,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,315,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

