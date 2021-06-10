Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for IOG (LON:IOG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £103.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.72. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

Get IOG alerts:

About IOG

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.