Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for IOG (LON:IOG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.
Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £103.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.72. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30).
About IOG
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.