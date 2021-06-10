Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

PEGRY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 14,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

