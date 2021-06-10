Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 2,535,629 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of $251.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $784,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

