Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN opened at $283.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.48 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,773.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

