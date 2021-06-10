Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

