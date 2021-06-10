PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.85 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,417,267 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.81.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

